Threads now lets you approve replies before anyone sees them

Meta's microblogging platform, Threads , has introduced new features to give users more control over their conversations. The latest update includes "reply approvals," a tool that lets you choose which replies from other users will be visible on your posts. This is in addition to existing options that limit replies to people you follow or mention. The new feature aims to keep discussions civil and prevent them from being derailed by unwanted comments.

User empowerment New activity feed filters added The new tools from Threads are designed to help users "set the tone of the conversation" and provide them with more choice. This is a unique way of balancing user interest in public conversations while keeping control in the hands of the poster. Along with reply approvals, Meta has also introduced new Activity feed filters for easier viewing of replies from people you follow or those that include mentions.

User growth Threads hits 150 million daily active users Meta recently revealed that Threads has hit 150 million daily active users, up from over 100 million in December 2024. In August, the company had also announced that the platform had surpassed 400 million monthly active users. As the app's user base grows, Meta is working to monetize its popularity by introducing ads globally and planning to launch video ads soon.