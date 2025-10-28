Your posts on Threads can now vanish after 24 hours

Meta 's microblogging platform, Threads , has launched a new feature called "ghost posts." The innovative tool allows users to share content that automatically disappears after 24 hours. The move is aimed at encouraging spontaneous expression among the app's over 400 million monthly users. Replies to these ghost posts go directly into DMs and engagement metrics are only visible to the person sharing the posts.

User guide How to create a ghost post? To create a ghost post, users need to tap on the ghost icon while composing their posts on mobile devices. These posts will then appear in followers' feeds with a unique grayed-out chat bubble, indicating their temporary nature.

Feature details Engagement metrics and archiving Engagement metrics such as likes and replies are visible through smiley-faced icons on ghost posts. However, only the original poster can see the actual numbers and identify who engaged with their content. After the 24-hour period, such posts disappear from public view but remain accessible to creators through an archived section in the settings menu. Users can unarchive posts whenever they want.