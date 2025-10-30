There are plans to expand it to the Explore feed too

Instagram to let you customize your Reels feed

By Akash Pandey 10:31 am Oct 30, 202510:31 am

What's the story

Instagram is testing a new feature that allows select users to customize their Reels feeds, with plans to expand to Explore. The move was announced by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, on Threads. He shared a screenshot of the feature in action and explained how it would work. The idea behind this test is to give users more control over their Instagram experience by letting them add or remove topics based on their interests.