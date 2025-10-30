Meta's AI spending to hit $72B this year
Meta is ramping up its investment in artificial intelligence, raising its 2025 spending forecast to as much as $72 billion—up from an earlier lower-end estimate of $66 billion.
The company's revenue just jumped 26% year-on-year to $51.24 billion, helping fuel this push.
A lot of that cash is going toward hiring top AI talent from rivals like OpenAI and Google, sometimes with massive pay packages.
Mark Zuckerberg says they're preparing for smarter-than-human AI
Mark Zuckerberg says Meta is "front-loading" its AI infrastructure so it's ready for breakthroughs in what he calls "personal superintelligence"—basically, smarter-than-human AI.
To move faster, Meta has merged all its core AI teams into a new group called Meta Superintelligence Labs.
They've also bought nearly half of Scale AI and brought in Scale's CEO as their chief AI officer.
Daily active users across Meta apps grew 8% YoY
Meta did lay off 600 people from its AI division recently to streamline things, but key hires haven't been affected.
Even with news of higher spending causing the stock price to drop about 9%, daily active users across Meta apps actually grew 8%—hitting 3.54 billion in October 2025—which keeps the momentum strong for all these new AI bets.