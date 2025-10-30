Meta's AI spending to hit $72B this year Technology Oct 30, 2025

Meta is ramping up its investment in artificial intelligence, raising its 2025 spending forecast to as much as $72 billion—up from an earlier lower-end estimate of $66 billion.

The company's revenue just jumped 26% year-on-year to $51.24 billion, helping fuel this push.

A lot of that cash is going toward hiring top AI talent from rivals like OpenAI and Google, sometimes with massive pay packages.