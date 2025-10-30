Climate change made Hurricane Melissa 4x more likely: Study Technology Oct 30, 2025

A fresh study from Imperial College London reveals that climate change made Hurricane Melissa—one of the most powerful storms ever recorded that recently struck Jamaica—four times more likely.

Thanks to a global temperature rise of 1.3°C since pre-industrial times, these kinds of hurricanes are now expected every 1,700 years instead of once every 8,100 years.

The warming also pushed peak wind speeds up by about 19 kph (19.32km/h).