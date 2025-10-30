Grammarly is now Superhuman!

Grammarly, the popular writing tool, has announced its rebranding as Superhuman. The move comes after the company's acquisition of email client Superhuman in July. Despite the name change, Grammarly's core product will continue to be offered under its original branding. However, there are plans to eventually rebrand other products like Coda (a productivity platform acquired last year).

AI launch New AI assistant Go launched Along with the rebranding, Superhuman has also launched a new AI assistant called Superhuman Go. The tool is integrated into Grammarly's existing extension and can suggest writing improvements, provide email feedback, and connect with other apps like Jira, Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive for more context. This way, it can perform tasks like logging tickets or checking availability for meetings.

Expansion plans Plagiarism checker and proofreader Superhuman plans to expand its AI assistant's capabilities by allowing it to pull data from sources like CRMs and internal systems for email suggestions. Users can try out Superhuman Go by enabling a toggle in the Grammarly extension, which lets them connect it with different apps. The company also offers an agent store with tools like a plagiarism checker and proofreader for users to explore.