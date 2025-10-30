China aims to land astronauts on Moon by 2030
China has its sights set on landing astronauts on the Moon by 2030, with new tech like the Long March 10 rocket and custom moon suits already in development.
Zhang Jingbo from China's space program says things are moving along smoothly.
This lunar goal fits into a bigger plan that also includes a fresh mission to their Tiangong space station.
Tiangong mission set for liftoff this Friday night
The next Tiangong mission blasts off this Friday night with astronauts Zhang Lu, Wu Fei, and Zhang Hongzhang—two of whom will be experiencing space for the first time.
The team will live and work on the station for six months, running experiments (with four mice tagging along!) to study how space travel affects living things.
All of this comes as China builds up its own space program after being left out of the International Space Station project due to security concerns.