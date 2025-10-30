China aims to land astronauts on Moon by 2030

Tiangong mission set for liftoff this Friday night

The next Tiangong mission blasts off this Friday night with astronauts Zhang Lu, Wu Fei, and Zhang Hongzhang—two of whom will be experiencing space for the first time.

The team will live and work on the station for six months, running experiments (with four mice tagging along!) to study how space travel affects living things.

All of this comes as China builds up its own space program after being left out of the International Space Station project due to security concerns.