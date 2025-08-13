Gemini AI can now remember your preferences across chats

New privacy settings and temporary chats option

You're in control: the new memory feature can be switched on or off whenever you want.

Google's also updated privacy settings—"Gemini Apps Activity" is now called "Keep Activity," and it stays off by default unless you turn it on.

Plus, there's a new "temporary chats" option where conversations disappear after 72 hours and aren't used for training the AI.

These features are rolling out with Gemini 2.5 Pro in select countries and should reach more users soon.