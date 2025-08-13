Next Article
Gemini AI can now remember your preferences across chats
Google just made its Gemini AI a lot more personal—it can now automatically remember your preferences from past chats.
So, if you've talked about your favorite foods or hobbies before, Gemini will start suggesting content that actually fits you, without needing reminders every time.
New privacy settings and temporary chats option
You're in control: the new memory feature can be switched on or off whenever you want.
Google's also updated privacy settings—"Gemini Apps Activity" is now called "Keep Activity," and it stays off by default unless you turn it on.
Plus, there's a new "temporary chats" option where conversations disappear after 72 hours and aren't used for training the AI.
These features are rolling out with Gemini 2.5 Pro in select countries and should reach more users soon.