Google Keep now lets you sort notes the way you want
Google Keep just dropped a handy "Sort by" feature on Android, letting you organize your notes by "Custom," "Date created," or "Date modified."
The new sorting menu sits right in the search bar, so finding what you need is quicker and less of a scroll-fest.
Sorting options and other details
If you pick date-based sorting, Google Keep highlights which option's active, but your original custom order is always there if you want it back.
Right now, this update is only for Android (sorry iOS and web folks) and comes with the Material 3 Expressive design—so make sure you're running version 5.25.312.00.90 to see it in action.