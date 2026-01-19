Gemini AI lands in Gmail: Smarter emails, less hassle

Google just rolled out Gemini AI for Gmail, bringing a bunch of new tools to make handling your inbox easier. Now, US users with personal accounts can use features like quick summaries, smart replies, writing help, and more—all powered by AI.

What Gemini AI can do for you Gemini's got your back with Overviews that answer questions from your old emails (like "Who was the plumber that gave me a quote for the bathroom renovation last month?"), Summarize to break down long threads, and Help Me Write to polish or draft messages.

Suggested Replies gives you auto-responses in your own style, while Proofread checks grammar and tone.

The new AI Inbox even highlights important stuff from key contacts.

What's free and what's not Most features—including Help Me Write, Summarize, Overviews that summarize conversations, and Suggested Replies—are free for US personal accounts, though the ability to ask your inbox questions with AI Overviews requires a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription.

Proofread needs a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription.

The fancy AI Inbox will roll out to trusted testers first and be made more broadly available in the coming months.