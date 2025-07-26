Next Article
Gemini hits 450 million monthly active users—Google offers free AI pro
Google's Gemini app has reached 450 million monthly active users—a big jump, with daily usage up 50% from last quarter.
To mark the milestone, Google is giving Indian college students (18+) free access to its AI Pro plan until September 15, 2025.
Gemini supports several Indian languages like Hindi and Tamil, helping it connect with a wide range of users.
At the recent Google I/O Connect India event, Google shared plans to localize Gemini 2.5 Flash for developers in healthcare and finance, and announced new partnerships with Indian startups to boost speech tech for local languages.