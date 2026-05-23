Gemini Live Android update adds floating interface and more integrations
Gemini Live just dropped a fresh update for Android, making it easier to chat and multitask.
The new floating interface lets you switch between quick questions and longer conversations without breaking a sweat.
Plus, it now connects with even more apps (think Home, Hotels, Flights, Workspace, image generation, Shopping, Utilities, YouTube Music, and Spotify) so you can do way more without leaving the chat.
Message sending absent in Gemini Live
With Utilities onboard, setting timers and alarms is now super simple right from Gemini Live. Image generation and shopping tools also make things handier.
But heads up: the message-sending feature teased at Made by Google 2024 isn't here yet.
Even so, this update feels like a solid step toward making Gemini Live as powerful as the main Gemini app for Android users.