Gemini Live Android update adds floating interface and more integrations Technology May 23, 2026

Gemini Live just dropped a fresh update for Android, making it easier to chat and multitask.

The new floating interface lets you switch between quick questions and longer conversations without breaking a sweat.

Plus, it now connects with even more apps (think Home, Hotels, Flights, Workspace, image generation, Shopping, Utilities, YouTube Music, and Spotify) so you can do way more without leaving the chat.