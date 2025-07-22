Next Article
Gemini overlay gets more intuitive with latest Google app update
Google's Gemini overlay just brought back a fan-favorite feature: you can now swipe up from the drag handle to jump straight into the full app.
This means quick access to your chat history, Gems, and settings—no more extra taps.
The update also revives handy prompt bar options for Video, Deep Research, and Canvas chips.
Update rolling out for Google app
The update is rolling out with Google app versions 16.27 (stable) and 16.28 (beta). If you don't see it yet, try force stopping the app to trigger it.
Gemini's overlay was recently shifted to the right for tablets and foldables after Samsung's latest launches.
Still waiting on that colorful four-glow effect everyone's been talking about!