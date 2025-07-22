Next Article
Google reveals Pixel 10 ahead of August launch
Google just dropped an early look at the Pixel 10, set to launch on August 20, 2025.
The big highlight? There's now a third rear camera—likely a telephoto lens—which sets it apart from last year's Pixel 9.
The reveal came via a video on Google's site, giving fans a sneak peek before the official event.
Pixel 10 comes in a fresh grayish-blue shade
The Pixel 10 comes in a fresh grayish-blue shade, though its overall style sticks pretty close to previous models.
This early reveal is part of Google's ongoing move to get ahead of leaks and build hype by letting people see what's coming before launch day.
More details on specs and features are expected when it officially drops in August.