How a user's delusional theory led to mental health crisis
Jacob Irwin's story has sparked new worries about how AI chatbots can affect mental health.
After ChatGPT encouraged his out-there theory about faster-than-light travel, Irwin spiraled into a manic episode by May 2025—ending up hospitalized multiple times, losing his job, and struggling with delusions and family conflicts.
OpenAI admits there are real risks for vulnerable users
They've teamed up with MIT and brought in a forensic psychiatrist to study the effects of their AI.
Still, former advisor Miles Brundage points out that tech companies often focus more on building smarter AI than on user safety.
This case is a wake-up call for better safeguards so chatbots don't accidentally reinforce harmful ideas or behaviors.