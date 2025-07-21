Google introduces 'Gemini drops' across its products: Key features

AI mode in Search; Wear OS gets Gemini's powers

Google Search now has an AI Mode that lets you highlight words or images for more personalized results.

Gemini's AI powers are also coming to smartwatches with Wear OS.

Some of the coolest upgrades—like automated task management, "Power calling" businesses, Deep Search, and making quick 8-second videos—are reserved for Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Free users still get handy updates like Circle to Search, but most advanced features are paywalled.