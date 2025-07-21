Engineers traced the meltdown to a software bug: DeREK's full-body controls were switched on while its feet weren't touching the ground, sending its balance system into a feedback loop. The result? Uncontrollable moves that looked almost like a robotic tantrum—but thankfully, DeREK wasn't permanently harmed.

Online reactions and expert opinions

Online reactions ranged from jokes about DeREK's "rebellious phase" to real concerns about safety.

Experts were quick to clarify this wasn't some rogue AI moment—it was just a programming hiccup. They also stressed that rigorous testing is key before letting these robots loose around people.

Despite this mishap, most agree robots like DeREK still have huge potential in everything from factories to healthcare and entertainment.