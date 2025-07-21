NASA's modular satellites could revolutionize space missions
NASA is about to test a new kind of satellite that snaps together like building blocks, aiming to cut costs and speed up launches.
The Athena EPIC mission lifts off in mid-2025, using eight interlocking HISat modules—think of them as high-tech Lego pieces for space.
Modular design reduces costs and speeds up launches
Traditional satellites are huge and expensive, but these modular ones shrink the size down and cost just a few million dollars.
By using off-the-shelf parts and sharing resources between instruments, NASA can build and launch satellites much quicker.
Faster satellite launches will improve climate and weather data
With faster, more affordable satellite launches, we'll get better climate and weather data more often—helping with everything from disaster response to long-term planning.
It means smarter forecasts and quicker updates when it matters most.