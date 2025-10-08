Gender stereotypes still affect perceptions of leadership skills: Study
A new 2025 study from Capgemini shows that while most leaders agree women are just as effective as men, old stereotypes about tech skills continue to influence perceptions—especially when it comes to AI and automation—which could reinforce barriers for women in leadership.
Nearly half of male leaders see these future skills as "masculine," even though women and men report almost equal confidence in their leadership abilities.
Other findings from the study
Most women see AI and automation as gender-neutral, but many men don't.
The study also found 53% of women have experienced pay bias, while 40% of men admit they've benefited from it.
Plus, 39% say qualified women are often passed over for leadership jobs, and less than half of everyone surveyed feels confident in their own AI skills.
Call for action
Capgemini's Sarika Naik warns these biases could make the gender gap in leadership worse if things don't change.
She's calling for real action—like targeted training and more inclusive workplace cultures—so everyone gets a fair shot at moving up.
Naik emphasizes the need to foster truly inclusive leadership cultures to enable equal career advancement for all genders.