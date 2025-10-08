Gender stereotypes still affect perceptions of leadership skills: Study Technology Oct 08, 2025

A new 2025 study from Capgemini shows that while most leaders agree women are just as effective as men, old stereotypes about tech skills continue to influence perceptions—especially when it comes to AI and automation—which could reinforce barriers for women in leadership.

Nearly half of male leaders see these future skills as "masculine," even though women and men report almost equal confidence in their leadership abilities.