Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition goes official
Technology
Realme just launched a special Game of Thrones edition of its 15 Pro, teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery.
This limited-edition phone, featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is available in India and other global markets.
Phone heats up, sigil turns red
The phone rocks a leather back with a 3D House Targaryen sigil that actually turns red when things heat up (literally, over 44°C).
The box comes with a King's Hand SIM ejector and custom Targaryen-themed UI touches, like fingerprint unlocks.
Underneath the cool design, it's still the regular 15 Pro: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, 6.8-inch OLED screen, and a huge 7,000mAh battery to keep you going.