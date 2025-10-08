Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition goes official

Phone heats up, sigil turns red

The phone rocks a leather back with a 3D House Targaryen sigil that actually turns red when things heat up (literally, over 44°C).

The box comes with a King's Hand SIM ejector and custom Targaryen-themed UI touches, like fingerprint unlocks.

Underneath the cool design, it's still the regular 15 Pro: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, 6.8-inch OLED screen, and a huge 7,000mAh battery to keep you going.