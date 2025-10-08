New plant species discovered in Western Ghats

Oberonia marnkuliensis, Zeuxine seetharamii among new finds

Three of the new species turned up in Uttara Kannada, and one in Shivamogga.

Oberonia marnkuliensis was found on Marnkuli Hill, and Zeuxine seetharamii—named in honor of taxonomist Prof. YN Seetharam—was spotted in the Kali Tiger Reserve.

The other two, Parasopubia gorensis and Utricularia kumtensis, were identified in Kumta taluk.

Each species has already been described in scientific journals.