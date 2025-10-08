New plant species discovered in Western Ghats
A team from Karnatak Science College, Dharwad, recently discovered four previously unknown plant species during their 2024-25 fieldwork in Karnataka's Western Ghats.
With only about 250,000 of an estimated three million plant species documented worldwide, every new find is a big deal for science.
Oberonia marnkuliensis, Zeuxine seetharamii among new finds
Three of the new species turned up in Uttara Kannada, and one in Shivamogga.
Oberonia marnkuliensis was found on Marnkuli Hill, and Zeuxine seetharamii—named in honor of taxonomist Prof. YN Seetharam—was spotted in the Kali Tiger Reserve.
The other two, Parasopubia gorensis and Utricularia kumtensis, were identified in Kumta taluk.
Each species has already been described in scientific journals.
Ongoing surveys crucial for understanding biodiversity
These discoveries highlight just how much is still hidden in the Western Ghats, a major biodiversity hotspot.
Ongoing plant surveys like this one contribute to our understanding of biodiversity and can support future research and conservation efforts in the region.