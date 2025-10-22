Gene-edited pigs could help wipe out classical swine fever

Gene-edited pigs could soon hit the market

The team tweaked a gene linked to the DNAJC14 protein, which viruses like CSF need to multiply.

By changing just a few DNA letters, they stopped the virus in its tracks—a theory now proven in real pigs.

This same trick could help other animals like cattle and sheep fight similar viruses.

With new UK laws making gene editing easier and gene-edited pigs resistant to other diseases, like PRRS, expected to hit the US market by 2026, this breakthrough could change farming worldwide.