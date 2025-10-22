Gene-edited pigs could help wipe out classical swine fever
Researchers at Edinburgh's Roslin Institute have developed pigs that are genetically resistant to classical swine fever (CSF)—a virus that's a big headache for pig farmers worldwide.
In recent tests, these gene-edited pigs stayed healthy after being exposed to CSF, while regular pigs got seriously sick.
Even though the UK wiped out CSF way back in 1966, the disease still pops up and threatens livestock.
Gene-edited pigs could soon hit the market
The team tweaked a gene linked to the DNAJC14 protein, which viruses like CSF need to multiply.
By changing just a few DNA letters, they stopped the virus in its tracks—a theory now proven in real pigs.
This same trick could help other animals like cattle and sheep fight similar viruses.
With new UK laws making gene editing easier and gene-edited pigs resistant to other diseases, like PRRS, expected to hit the US market by 2026, this breakthrough could change farming worldwide.