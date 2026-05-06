Genesis AI introduces GENE-26.5 hands for diverse humanlike manipulation tasks
Technology
Genesis AI just introduced GENE-26.5, a new model with hands designed to handle all sorts of tasks, from cooking up meals to playing the piano and even solving a Rubik's Cube.
The big idea? Make robots that move and work more like humans by building hardware that matches our proportions and collecting loads of real-world data.
Genesis AI collects sensor glove data
Founded in 2025 with $105 million in funding, Genesis AI uses sensor-packed gloves to record how people do everyday tasks, then trains its robots using this data along with simulations and online videos.
With support from big investors like Eric Schmidt, the company is growing fast across Paris, California, and London, and is already working on launching a full-body general-purpose robot soon.