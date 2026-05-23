German researchers develop Palaeographicum AI to decode broken Hittite tablets Technology May 23, 2026

A new AI tool called Palaeographicum, created by researchers in Germany, is making it way easier to decode ancient cuneiform tablets from the Hittite civilization.

These clay tablets are mostly broken and used to take days to analyze, but now the AI can scan thousands of images and recognize tiny details in just minutes.

By picking up on scribes' unique writing quirks and patterns, it's helping researchers piece together lost stories from over three millennia ago.