Get ready for the 1st supermoon of 2025
Heads up, skywatchers! On October 7, the Harvest Supermoon will rise—kicking off a trio of autumn supermoons for 2025.
This full moon shows up just after the autumn equinox and peaks around 19:20 BST in the UK.
What is a supermoon?
A supermoon happens when the full moon swings closest to Earth, making it look extra big (up to 14% larger) and bright (about 30% more).
No telescope needed—just step outside and look up!
Where to watch it?
Find an open spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon for moonrise.
If you're in southern England or Wales, conditions should be great.
Watch for that classic reddish-orange glow—the result of Earth's atmosphere scattering blue light and letting those warm colors shine through.