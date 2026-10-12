Google adds Pixel 9 series to Certified Refurbished starting $499

Google just added the Pixel 9 series minus the Fold to its Certified Refurbished program, making these flagship phones way more affordable.

The refurbished Pixel 9 now starts at $499, while the Pro and Pro XL versions go for $649 and $699.

The base Pixel 9 is listed in Obsidian, but is currently out of stock, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL come in Obsidian or Hazel colors, and each phone comes with a free six-month Google AI Plus subscription (that's 2TB of storage included).