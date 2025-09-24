Google AI mode now available in Spanish
Google just rolled out its AI Mode to Spanish-speaking users everywhere, making search a lot smarter and more interactive.
Now you can ask questions in everyday language, chat with the AI, upload images, and dive into deeper topics—all from your device.
After starting in the US, UK, and India, this feature reached 180 more countries as of August 2025.
Other updates and changes
AI Mode isn't just about search anymore—you can now use it to book restaurant reservations if you're a Google AI Ultra subscriber (with more appointment types and event ticketing on the way).
It also supports languages like Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese.
Plus, Google is expanding affordable AI subscriptions like Google AI Plus to even more countries and bringing cool tools like conversational photo editing to Android users in the US.