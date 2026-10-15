Google announces new AI partnerships for India's healthcare, research ecosystem
What's the story
Google has announced a series of new partnerships and initiatives in India, focusing on crop science, agriculture, education, and economic inclusion. The announcement was made by Preeti Lobana (VP and Country Manager for India) and Lila Ibrahim (Chief AI Readiness Officer at Google DeepMind). They said that "AI is most impactful when built in partnership with the people who need it most," calling India "the epicenter of applied innovation."
Initiative details
Genetic atlas of sorghum
Google DeepMind and Google.org, via the AI Collaborative for Food Security, are collaborating with several institutions to create an open-access genetic atlas of sorghum.
The project will use data from ICRISAT's genebank, which has over 44,000 unique seeds from more than 90 countries.
It combines genetic analysis with machine learning to find the most promising plant combinations.
This could help breeders develop resilient and productive varieties faster than traditional methods.
Model accessibility
Agricultural Understanding models
Google is making its Agricultural Understanding models, created by its AnthroKrishi team, available in public preview through an API. The models now cover insights for 11 countries.
Amnex has integrated these into the Gujarat government's Krushi Pragati crop intelligence platform, which has supported over 900 million SMS-based advisories for more than 600,000 farmers over 14 million hectares in the last year.
Teacher training
AI Educator Series
Google's AI Educator Series, launched in May with five state and regional partners, has trained over 80,000 educators.
The program is expanding to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Google is also launching a free self-paced online version of the program aligned with NEP 2020. It will be available in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Assamese, Odia, and Punjabi later this month.
Research support
STEM education initiatives
Google is also backing educators across 100 Atal Tinkering Labs through ATL Saathi, a Gemini-powered desktop application for STEM curricula.
The tech giant is also working with IIT Bombay and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser on educational AI research.
These initiatives are part of Google's broader commitment to enhancing education in India through technology.
Financial aid
Supporting MSMEs with AI tools
Google.org is donating $15 million to The/Nudge to support India's over 90 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). These businesses employ over 345 million people.
The funds will be used for AI tools to improve small firms' access to formal credit, market discovery, and compliance.
It includes an open call for proposals and a multilingual voice-led platform to train local talent in Tier 3 and 4 towns.