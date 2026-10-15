Google announces new AI partnerships for India's healthcare, research ecosystem

Google DeepMind and Google.org, via the AI Collaborative for Food Security, are collaborating with several institutions to create an open-access genetic atlas of sorghum.

The project will use data from ICRISAT's genebank, which has over 44,000 unique seeds from more than 90 countries.

It combines genetic analysis with machine learning to find the most promising plant combinations.

This could help breeders develop resilient and productive varieties faster than traditional methods.