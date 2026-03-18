Google Assistant's latest update makes smart home interactions more natural

Google's Gemini update on March 2, 2026, makes talking to your smart home feel a lot more natural. The assistant now understands context better and won't cut you off mid-sentence as much. Plus, commands like "Turn off the kitchen" are finally smart enough to only switch off the lights, not everything else.

Gemini understands your devices better Gemini can now tell what your devices actually are, so if you say "turn on the lights," it knows that "Table Glow" is a lamp.

It also uses your saved home address for more accurate weather and news updates.

The assistant is now better at answering general questions Setting reminders, timers, or alarms is more dependable now.

Gemini now uses more recent models and gives better answers to general questions.

The update also improves reliability when playing newly released songs.