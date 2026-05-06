Google building Remy AI assistant to organize Gmail Calendar Drive
Technology
Google is cooking up a new AI assistant called Remy, designed to help you out around the clock, whether it is school, work, or just daily life stuff.
Remy connects with tools like Gmail, Calendar, and Drive to keep things organized and learns what you like over time.
Remy tested internally before Google I/O
Right now, Remy is being tested by Google employees to iron out any kinks. There is no launch date yet, but more details are expected at Google I/O 2026 later this month.
With Remy in the works, Google is gearing up to challenge OpenClaw, so the race for smarter digital helpers is definitely heating up.