Google Calendar for Android gets Material You redesign
Google Calendar for Android is rolling out its Material 3 Expressive redesign as of August 8, 2025.
The update brings bold Dynamic Color backgrounds to time slots, making them pop more than before.
Month view now has rounded corners and clearer day labels, while Agenda view gets a subtle visual upgrade too.
Heads up: not everyone has the update yet, since it's rolling out gradually.
This redesign is all about making things easier on the eyes without messing with how you use the app.
Week view matches the new style from Month view, but everything else—like creating events or changing settings—stays the same.
Basically, Google wants your calendar to feel fresher and friendlier without changing what you already know.