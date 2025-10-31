Google claims Android phones are better at blocking scams
Google claims its Android phones—especially Pixels—are better at blocking scam calls and texts than iPhones, thanks to built-in AI that reportedly stops over 10 billion shady messages and calls every month.
With scams costing people $400 billion a year globally, Google is putting Apple's security rep under the spotlight.
Studies show Android outperforms iOS
A YouGov survey of 5,000 users across the US, India, and Brazil found Android users were much less likely to get scam texts compared to iPhone owners. Pixel users did even better.
Independent studies by Counterpoint Research and Leviathan Security Group also say Android outperforms iOS in real-time scam detection and call screening.
How Android phones block scams
Android phones come with on-device scam detection, spam filtering in Messages, and automatic call screening—all built-in.
Apple has a "Screen Unknown Callers" feature but relies less on AI layers.
Google insists its multi-layered approach is more proactive at keeping scams away.