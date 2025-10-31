NASA's supersonic jet that won't boom is finally airborne

The jet stretches 99.7 feet long, with its unique shape and top-mounted engine helping spread out shockwaves so people on the ground only hear a gentle thump—a lot quieter than classic sonic booms. This test flight checked how it handles at lower speeds; next up are tests for its full supersonic abilities and real-world noise impact.

If all goes well, the X-59's low-boom tech could mean super-fast flights over cities—something no current passenger plane can do.

Unlike the old Concorde (which got banned from flying over land because of its noise), this could open up quicker and much quieter air travel in busy areas.