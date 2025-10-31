Adobe Firefly update delivers AI‑generated soundtracks, voiceover, smarter image editing

Adobe has unveiled a major update for its creative AI platform, Firefly. The announcement was made at MAX 2025, the world's largest creativity conference. The new features include advanced tools for video and audio editing, a smarter image model, and Project Moonlight—an AI agent that assists in brainstorming and designing content based on user descriptions.

Platform evolution AI video editor now part of Firefly Adobe is evolving Firefly into a comprehensive creative studio, capable of handling everything from initial ideas to finished videos. "We built Firefly to be a single place where you can work with the best AI models in the best creative tools," said Ely Greenfield, CTO and SVP at Adobe. The platform now includes an AI-powered video editor, allowing users to generate and organize clips by simply typing their requirements.

Feature enhancements Generate soundtrack and generate speech features Adobe has also introduced new audio tools in Firefly, capable of creating studio-grade music and lifelike voiceovers. The Generate Soundtrack tool uses Adobe's Firefly Audio Model to create fully licensed, studio-grade instrumentals. Meanwhile, the Generate Speech feature lets users create realistic multilingual voiceovers with tone and emotion control using voices powered by Firefly Speech Model and ElevenLabs.

Image upgrades Firefly Image Model 5 The latest update also brings Firefly Image Model 5, which can produce 4MP native-resolution images with impressive realism. It powers a new feature called Prompt to Edit, allowing users to make changes using plain language commands like "make the sky moodier" or "add soft morning light." This makes image editing easier and more intuitive for users.

AI assistant Project Moonlight and upgraded Firefly boards Adobe also introduced Project Moonlight, an intelligent AI system integrated into Firefly. It can take commands and do everything from planning content to generating assets and suggesting edits. The company also upgraded Firefly Boards, its ideation workspace, which now supports 3D object rotation, PDF exports, and bulk downloads for smoother collaboration.