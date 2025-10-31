Adobe Firefly update delivers AI‑generated soundtracks, voiceover, smarter image editing
What's the story
Adobe has unveiled a major update for its creative AI platform, Firefly. The announcement was made at MAX 2025, the world's largest creativity conference. The new features include advanced tools for video and audio editing, a smarter image model, and Project Moonlight—an AI agent that assists in brainstorming and designing content based on user descriptions.
Platform evolution
AI video editor now part of Firefly
Adobe is evolving Firefly into a comprehensive creative studio, capable of handling everything from initial ideas to finished videos. "We built Firefly to be a single place where you can work with the best AI models in the best creative tools," said Ely Greenfield, CTO and SVP at Adobe. The platform now includes an AI-powered video editor, allowing users to generate and organize clips by simply typing their requirements.
Feature enhancements
Generate soundtrack and generate speech features
Adobe has also introduced new audio tools in Firefly, capable of creating studio-grade music and lifelike voiceovers. The Generate Soundtrack tool uses Adobe's Firefly Audio Model to create fully licensed, studio-grade instrumentals. Meanwhile, the Generate Speech feature lets users create realistic multilingual voiceovers with tone and emotion control using voices powered by Firefly Speech Model and ElevenLabs.
Image upgrades
Firefly Image Model 5
The latest update also brings Firefly Image Model 5, which can produce 4MP native-resolution images with impressive realism. It powers a new feature called Prompt to Edit, allowing users to make changes using plain language commands like "make the sky moodier" or "add soft morning light." This makes image editing easier and more intuitive for users.
AI assistant
Project Moonlight and upgraded Firefly boards
Adobe also introduced Project Moonlight, an intelligent AI system integrated into Firefly. It can take commands and do everything from planning content to generating assets and suggesting edits. The company also upgraded Firefly Boards, its ideation workspace, which now supports 3D object rotation, PDF exports, and bulk downloads for smoother collaboration.
Model integration
Custom models and partner integrations
Adobe has also expanded its open ecosystem by adding new partner models from Google, OpenAI, Runway, ElevenLabs, and Topaz Labs, among others. This gives creators access to some of the best AI models in one place. The company also introduced Firefly Custom Models (currently in private beta), allowing creators to train their own AI in their unique visual style by uploading sample images.