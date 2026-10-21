Google DeepMind employees resign over AI use in US military
Technology
Some Google DeepMind employees have resigned, upset about the company's recent deal to use AI in US military projects.
Their main worry? That AI could be used in sensitive military decisions without enough human checks, raising big questions about ethics and responsibility.
DeepMind staff cite weak governance
Departing staff like Andreas Kirsch called out Google's weak governance, while former research engineer Sofia Liguori said she felt uneasy with where the company is heading and even worried about speaking up.
Past controversial deals, including one with Israel, have only added to employee frustration.
With more resignations possible, it's clear there's growing unease about tech companies' role in military AI.