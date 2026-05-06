Google developing Remy 24/7 AI assistant to join Gemini platform

Google employees currently testing Remy

Remy will be tightly woven into Google's ecosystem, learning your preferences and handling multi-step tasks across work, school, and daily life.

It's currently being tested by Google employees (dogfooding), with more news possibly coming at the I/O event later this month.

Fun fact: the name Remy might come from the Latin word for oarsman or could be a nod to Pixar's Ratatouille, either way, it's all about getting things done for you.