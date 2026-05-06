Google developing Remy 24/7 AI assistant to join Gemini platform
Technology
Google is cooking up a new AI helper called Remy, set to join its Gemini platform.
Designed as a 24/7 personal agent, Remy aims to take care of everyday tasks and even navigating websites, so you can focus on what matters most.
Google employees currently testing Remy
Remy will be tightly woven into Google's ecosystem, learning your preferences and handling multi-step tasks across work, school, and daily life.
It's currently being tested by Google employees (dogfooding), with more news possibly coming at the I/O event later this month.
Fun fact: the name Remy might come from the Latin word for oarsman or could be a nod to Pixar's Ratatouille, either way, it's all about getting things done for you.