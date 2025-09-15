Google engineers can no longer use outside AI coding assistants
Google just told its software engineers they need approval before using any outside AI coding assistants. Developers are expected to use Google's own internal platforms instead.
It's all about keeping company data safe and making their workflow more efficient, as Google doubles down on bringing artificial intelligence into everything they do.
Cider is Google's in-house coding platform
Launched in May, Cider is Google's go-to platform for AI-powered coding. Tools like Gemini for Google—trained on company data—help with various coding tasks.
About half of Cider's users tap into it every week, showing just how quickly it's become part of the daily routine.
AI-generated code now accounts for over 30% of Google's codebase
By July, CEO Sundar Pichai shared that over 30% of all code at Google is generated by AI.
Engineers are now expected to work closely with these tools, and even job descriptions have changed to reflect this new reality.
Google invests $2.4B into Windsurf acquisition to bolster agentic coding
To boost its edge in "agentic coding," Google acquired key members of Windsurf—a promising AI coding startup—for $2.4 billion.
The goal? Stay ahead in the race to make smarter development tools powered by artificial intelligence.