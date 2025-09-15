Kids born to gestational diabetic moms at risk of ADHD
A massive new study found that kids born to moms with gestational diabetes are more likely to develop ADHD (36% higher risk) and autism (56% higher risk).
Researchers looked at data from over nine million pregnancies across 20 countries, highlighting a strong link between this pregnancy condition and neurodevelopmental issues in children.
Gestational diabetes affects about 14% of pregnancies worldwide, causing high blood sugar due to hormone changes.
The study also showed that both moms and their kids scored lower on cognitive tests, and the kids faced a higher chance of developmental delays.
Experts say keeping blood sugar under control during pregnancy and regular check-ups for babies should be a priority—and more research is needed to understand these risks better.