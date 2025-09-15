iOS 26 is here: Liquid Glass UI, cool new features Technology Sep 15, 2025

iOS 26 is officially rolling out worldwide today, including in India.

First revealed at WWDC 2025, this update introduces the sleek Liquid Glass UI for a more cohesive and customizable experience.

If you're getting an iPhone 17 when it drops on September 19, iOS 26 will come pre-installed—but anyone with an iPhone 11 or newer can grab it.