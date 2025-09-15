Next Article
iOS 26 is here: Liquid Glass UI, cool new features
iOS 26 is officially rolling out worldwide today, including in India.
First revealed at WWDC 2025, this update introduces the sleek Liquid Glass UI for a more cohesive and customizable experience.
If you're getting an iPhone 17 when it drops on September 19, iOS 26 will come pre-installed—but anyone with an iPhone 11 or newer can grab it.
How to install the update
To update, just head to Settings > General > Software Update—rollout starts around 10:00am PT (10:30pm IST).
You'll notice a revamped Camera app for quicker mode changes, plus cool Apple Music upgrades like AutoMix and Lyrics Translation.
There's also Live Translation for real-time language help and Call Screening to manage incoming calls more easily.