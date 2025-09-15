Next Article
India to limit satellite internet users, speeds
India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is looking to set limits on how many users satellite broadband providers like Starlink, Amazon Kuiper, Eutelsat OneWeb, and Jio-SES can serve.
These companies would have to declare their user capacity and speeds, and get fresh approval if they want to expand—possibly paying higher fees.
Why DoT is doing this
This move is meant to keep things fair for regular telecoms like Jio and Airtel, who worry that satellite firms could dodge fees by offering direct-to-mobile internet.
While TRAI suggests a fixed revenue fee for satellites, the DoT wants flexible rules that adapt as tech changes—so everyone plays by the same rules as satellite internet grows in India.