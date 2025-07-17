Next Article
Google enhances Search with AI and deep research
Google Search is stepping up its game by adding the new Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model for its AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.
Now, you can ask tougher questions—like tricky math problems, coding help, or deep research topics—and get clear answers with handy links to more info.
'Deep Search' tool generates detailed reports in minutes
With the "Deep Search" tool, you can whip up detailed, fully-cited reports in minutes—super useful for things like house hunting or investment research.
Plus, Google will now even call local businesses for you to check prices and availability (this one's US-only for now), letting Pro and Ultra users make more requests each month.