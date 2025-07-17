Radio hackers threaten US train systems

The EOT-HOT protocol connects the front and back of every train, sending crucial info and brake instructions. It's been around since the 1980s but was never secured against cyber threats. That means anyone with basic know-how could mess with trains running on extensive tracks.

Vulnerability won't be fixed until next year

The Association of American Railroads admits they ignored warnings from researchers for years but now plans to upgrade to safer tech in 2026.

Until then, those who rely on US trains—along with supply chains—are at risk if someone decides to exploit this old-school vulnerability.