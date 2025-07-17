Radio hackers threaten US train systems
America's train system has a big cyber problem: CISA just flagged a major flaw in the radio tech that controls train brakes.
Because these signals aren't encrypted or authenticated, hackers could use cheap gear to send fake brake commands—making trains stop suddenly or even disabling the brakes.
How the radio tech that controls train brakes works
The EOT-HOT protocol connects the front and back of every train, sending crucial info and brake instructions.
It's been around since the 1980s but was never secured against cyber threats.
That means anyone with basic know-how could mess with trains running on extensive tracks.
Vulnerability won't be fixed until next year
The Association of American Railroads admits they ignored warnings from researchers for years but now plans to upgrade to safer tech in 2026.
Until then, those who rely on US trains—along with supply chains—are at risk if someone decides to exploit this old-school vulnerability.