Shiprocket unveils Shunya.ai, India's premier agentic LLM
Shiprocket just dropped Shunya.ai, a new India-hosted AI tool made for small businesses.
For ₹499/month, MSMEs get what CEO Saahil Goel calls a "24/7 digital employee"—an affordable helper compared to options like ChatGPT.
Supports 9 Indian languages
Shunya.ai handles tasks like GST integration and payments, and already supports nine Indian languages (with more coming).
Weekly updates will add features like APIs, an enterprise dashboard, and prebuilt agents to make things even easier.
A voice-first feature is also on the way, showing Shiprocket's focus on making business tools smarter and more accessible.