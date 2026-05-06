Google expected to unveil screenless Fitbit Air May 7 2026
Technology
Google is expected to launch its new Fitbit Air fitness tracker on May 7, 2026.
Teased by Steph Curry on Instagram, this wearable stands out for skipping the screen entirely and focusing on syncing with your phone for all updates and stats.
Fitbit Air starts at around $99
Fitbit Air keeps things simple with a light-blue band and steel buckle: think Pixel Watch-style but even more minimal.
It tracks your health all day and sends insights straight to your phone. There's buzz about Gemini-powered health coaching (still in beta),
and it starts at around $99 with different band options to match your style.