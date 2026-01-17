Google's AI video maker Flow now available to Workspace users
What's the story
Google's innovative AI video creation tool, Flow, is now available for users with Business, Enterprise, and Education Workspace plans. The expansion of access comes after the tool was initially launched last May and restricted to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers. Now, those with Business, Enterprise, and Education Workspace plans can also use this cutting-edge technology to create videos from text prompts or images.
Tool enhancements
Flow's advanced features and capabilities
Flow employs Google's AI video generation model, Veo 3.1, to create eight-second clips from a text prompt or pictures. Users can combine these clips to form longer scenes and use various tools to modify lighting, adjust camera angles, and add or remove objects in scenes. Recently, Google also added vertical video support within Flow for an enhanced user experience.
Feature integration
Audio support and AI-powered image generator integration
Last year, Google added audio support to more features within Flow. This enhancement lets users generate audio based on reference images, create transitions between the scenes, or extend a clip. The firm also integrated its AI-powered image generator Nano Banana Pro into Flow. It can be used to create characters or starting points for clips, further enhancing the tool's capabilities.