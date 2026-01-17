It was initially launched last May

Google's AI video maker Flow now available to Workspace users

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:08 am Jan 17, 202611:08 am

What's the story

Google's innovative AI video creation tool, Flow, is now available for users with Business, Enterprise, and Education Workspace plans. The expansion of access comes after the tool was initially launched last May and restricted to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers. Now, those with Business, Enterprise, and Education Workspace plans can also use this cutting-edge technology to create videos from text prompts or images.