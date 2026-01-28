Google Gemini can now help you prepare for JEE exam

Google has added full-length practice tests for the Joint Entrance Exam ( JEE ) in its AI chatbot, Gemini . The move is part of the tech giant's broader push into AI-powered learning tools. The questions for these mock exams are sourced from Indian education firms PhysicsWallah and Careers360, ensuring their relevance and quality.

Personalized learning Gemini's feedback and study plan generation After taking a mock test on Gemini, students will get instant feedback from the chatbot. This includes highlighting their strengths and areas that need more focus. The AI can also explain the correct answers to questions and help students create a personalized study plan based on their performance in the test.

Enhanced resources Google expands AI tools for JEE preparation Along with Gemini, Google is also bringing JEE Main preparation tools to its Search's AI Mode. This includes the Canvas tool, which lets students create study guides and interactive quizzes by attaching their class notes. The tech giant has revealed that Indian students are using its AI tools for a variety of subjects from advanced physics to general STEM topics.

Strategic partnerships Google collaborates with Indian educators and government Google is also focusing on Indian educators and plans to collaborate with government agencies on a national initiative. The program will help teachers and support staff use AI for administrative tasks and lesson planning. The company is working with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, as well as Chaudhary Charan Singh University, to build an "AI-enabled state university."

