Google Gemini now available at over 1,000 US colleges

AI is helping students and faculty get ahead

Schools are finding creative ways to put Gemini to work.

San Diego State uses it as a virtual teaching assistant for huge classes, while the University of Hawaii rolled out Google AI Essentials—a free program helping students and faculty develop AI literacy.

Indiana University lets students dive into hands-on projects building actual AI tools.

Meanwhile, places like the University of Maryland and John Jay College use AI to analyze financial data or spot at-risk students early, showing just how practical (and varied) these new tools can be on campus.