Android phones, Wear OS watches get new system update
Google's latest system update—rolled out on September 8, 2025—brings some handy upgrades to Android phones and Wear OS watches.
The highlights? Document Scanner in Play Services now supports expressive design, automatic phone number verification during setup, and built-in theft protection for new devices in Brazil.
Plus, the Play Store now makes finding apps easier with a task-based search.
Backup and restore options for theft protection
This update also fixes some account management bugs and adds backup and restore options for theft protection.
Now, both phones and smartwatches can approve tap-to-pay transactions even if they've been locked for more than 30 seconds—a small tweak that should make life a bit smoother.