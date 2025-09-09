Google pauses daily hub on Pixel 10 series
Google just put the brakes on its Daily Hub preview for Pixel 10 series phones, starting September 9, 2025.
The move is all about making the feature smoother and more personalized.
Daily Hub, which launched in public preview on the Pixel 10 series, brings together things like calendar overviews and Magic Cue to help organize your day.
What is Daily Hub?
For now, you won't see Daily Hub in your Discover feed or on your home screen while Google works on upgrades.
A spokesperson said they want to "improve performance and personalization," promising that Daily Hub will be back after these tweaks.
The feature packs weather updates, reminders for bills or events, music and podcast picks from Google Play Collections, plus a Gemini-powered carousel—though feedback on YouTube suggestions has been mixed so far.