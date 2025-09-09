Google pauses daily hub on Pixel 10 series

What is Daily Hub?

For now, you won't see Daily Hub in your Discover feed or on your home screen while Google works on upgrades.

A spokesperson said they want to "improve performance and personalization," promising that Daily Hub will be back after these tweaks.

The feature packs weather updates, reminders for bills or events, music and podcast picks from Google Play Collections, plus a Gemini-powered carousel—though feedback on YouTube suggestions has been mixed so far.