AI summaries are killing publishers' traffic: 'People just read summary'
Publishers in 2025 are pretty stressed about AI-generated summaries cutting into their website traffic.
The issue got real when coverage of Sorcha Cusack leaving BBC's Father Brown saw way fewer readers than expected for outlets like The Mirror and Daily Express.
Many, like Reach, say Google's AI Overviews (AIO) in search results mean people just read the summary and skip clicking through to full articles.
AI overviews mean fewer clicks
It's not just about losing clicks—ad money is down too. DMG Media reported a huge 89% drop in click-through rates this July, blaming AIO.
With Google's new AI Mode showing even fewer links, publishers worry about staying visible at all.
David Higgerson from Reach says it feels unfair: "Now with Google Overviews it's reducing the need for somebody to click through to us in the first place, but for no financial benefit for the publisher."
Now, some are taking legal steps to push UK regulators to protect their work, while also turning more to newsletters and social media to keep readers coming back.