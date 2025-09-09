AI summaries are killing publishers' traffic: 'People just read summary'

AI overviews mean fewer clicks

It's not just about losing clicks—ad money is down too. DMG Media reported a huge 89% drop in click-through rates this July, blaming AIO.

With Google's new AI Mode showing even fewer links, publishers worry about staying visible at all.

David Higgerson from Reach says it feels unfair: "Now with Google Overviews it's reducing the need for somebody to click through to us in the first place, but for no financial benefit for the publisher."

Now, some are taking legal steps to push UK regulators to protect their work, while also turning more to newsletters and social media to keep readers coming back.